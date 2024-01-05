Urvashi Dholakia undergoes surgery for neck tumor

In a startling revelation, Urvashi Dholakia, renowned for her portrayal of the iconic villainess Komolika in the long-standing television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, finds herself in the throes of a health crisis. The news broke when Urvashi’s son, Kshitij Dholakia, took to his social media platform to share a distressing update with the actress’ legion of fans.

A poignant image of Urvashi confined to a hospital bed became the focal point of concern as Kshitij shared the grim reality of his mother’s deteriorating health. The revelation, made just hours ago, exposed the exigency of the situation, leading to Urvashi’s admission to the Nanavati Hospital in Juhu, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Adding a layer of emotion to the unfolding saga, Kshitij Dholakia provided a glimpse into the gravity of the situation through a brief video on his Instagram story, capturing Urvashi seated on the hospital bed. It was in early December 2023 that the actress received the diagnosis of a neck tumor, necessitating surgical intervention. Urvashi, in a statement, confirmed the successful completion of the surgery and divulged that a cyst had been identified during the medical procedure. The actress now faces a mandatory period of rest, spanning 15 to 20 days, as part of her recovery process.

Urvashi Dholakia’s career trajectory is a storied one, commencing as a child artist and culminating in the embodiment of the infamous Komolika character that has etched her name in the annals of television history. Beyond her fictional exploits, she ventured into reality television, emerging as the triumphant winner of Bigg Boss Season 6. The actress, born on July 9, 1978, has garnered accolades aplenty, including seven Indian Television Academy Awards, a testament to her indelible contributions to the entertainment industry.

As the industry and her fans rally in solidarity, the focus remains on Urvashi Dholakia’s recovery journey, with hopes and prayers converging for her swift return to health and the vibrancy that defines her illustrious career.