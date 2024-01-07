Urvashi Dholakia heads homeward after neck tumor surgery

Renowned actress Urvashi Dholakia, celebrated for her iconic portrayal of the villainess Komolika in the enduring television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently provided a health update following her surgery for a neck tumor. The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the news of her progress, expressing gratitude and determination on her journey to recovery.

In a heartfelt post, Urvashi posted a reel on Instagram featuring herself with the doctor who treated her. Seated on a hospital bed, she conveyed, “I cannot talk much as advised by doctors… Finally, the drainage pipe is out and the IV line is out too…. Now all I want to do is go home.” In the accompanying caption, she shared the joy of yet another triumph in her health battle, thanking her well-wishers for their support. She stated, “Another fight won! Thank you all for your wishes and love. I am finally homeward bound. A long way to recovery yet, but home will always be where my heart is.”

Expressing her appreciation for the exceptional care she received at Nanavati Hospital, Urvashi commended the staff for their attentive and compassionate support. She reserved a special acknowledgment for the person at the helm of her medical journey, Dr. Agnieesh Patial. With a touch of humor, she expressed, “And the biggest thank you to the man behind it all… the only man who managed to slit my throat (just kidding) – Dr. Agnieesh Patial! Thanks a ton, doc, for attending to me with such sincerity and speed.”

Beyond her iconic role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi Dholakia has left an indelible mark on the television industry with her performances in ‘Kahiin To Hoga’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, and other notable shows. Recently, she showcased her versatility as a contestant on the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’. Moreover, she graced the screen as Devi Singh Shekhawat in ‘Pushpa Impossible’.

As Urvashi embarks on the road to recovery, her fans and well-wishers continue to shower her with love and support, eagerly anticipating her return to the entertainment landscape.