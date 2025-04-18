‘Jaat’ attracts legal trouble: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda booked

The awaited actioner ‘Jaat,’ marking the return of Sunny Deol after ‘Gadar 2,’ finally hit theatres on April 10. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the film stars Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in crucial roles. Now, the makers have landed in legal trouble with an FIR against them in Jalandhar, Punjab. The complaint follows backlash from the Christian community, stating that certain scenes from the film hurt their religious sentiments.

On Wednesday, the Jalandhar police filed a complaint against Deol, Hooda, Malineni, and the film’s producers. The complaint is filed under section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). As per the complaint, one of the scenes of ‘Jaat’ “deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the entire Christian community. The director, writer and producer deliberately released this film during the holy month of Good Friday and Easter so that the Christians get angry and riots break out in the entire country and unrest is spread.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, the film recently drew the ire of the Christian community over a scene. In the said sequence, Randeep Hooda is standing inside a church beneath the crucifix above the sacred pulpit. He stands there as the congregation prays. The scene bustles with violence and intimidation inside the premises of the church.

Advertisement

Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory have co-produced the actioner. S Thaman has composed the music with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla are part of the technical team. This action film marks Gopichand Malineni’s debut in Hindi cinema. Alongside Deol and Hooda, the film also stars Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)



Meanwhile, following the lukewarm box office run of the film, the makers announced a sequel, ‘Jaat 2,’ on April 17. Sunny Deol took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the sequel to his current release, ‘Jaat.’ Sharing a poster, the actor wrote, “#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2.” The poster also confirms that the sequel will be helmed by ‘Jaat’ director Gopichand Malineni. Moreover, Mythri Movie Makers will return to bankroll ‘Jaat 2.’ Additionally, apart from Sunny Deol, the makers have not confirmed the return of other cast members.

Also Read: Sunny Deol announces ‘Jaat 2’ amid the underwhelming run of ‘Jaat’