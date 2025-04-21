TXT’s Soobin and Yeonjun to reportedly make a cameo in Netflix’s ‘Resident Playbook’

‘Hospital Playlist’ spin-off drama, ‘Resident Playbook’ premiered on Netflix on April 12. Since then, the endearing drama has been winning hearts with its cast, storyline, and stellar OST line-up. Now, as per a report, TXT’s Soobin and Yeonjun are going to make a cameo appearance in the drama, elevating the plot.

On April 21, Xportsnews reported that TXT’s Soobin and Yeonjun will be appearing in TvN’s medical drama ‘Resident Playbook.’ As per the report, the two K-pop idols will play former idol groupmates of Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok). He is a former idol with only one hit song in his discography. Following this, he made an unusual career shift of becoming a resident in obstetrics and gynaecology at Jongro Yulje Hospital. In response to the report, the drama’s production team issued a statement. “Please confirm through the broadcast.”

The drama is a spin-off of the hit medical K-drama ‘Hospital Playlist.’ The original drama emphasised the trials of medical professionals and how they foster strong bonds of friendship amid their demanding lives. The doctors also have their own music band where they let their creativity flow. Delivering an endearing watch, the spin-off introduces rookie ob-gyn residents who learn the ropes and form life-long connections.

Meanwhile, ‘Resident Playbook’ focuses on four first-year ob-gyn residents at Yulje Medical Centre’s Jongro branch. It follows Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung), Pyo Nam Kyung (Shin Si Ah), Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok) and Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji). Their journeys brim with challenges and laughter as they form meaningful bonds. The residents try to have fun in between their duties and develop strong friendships.

Moreover, apart from the heart-warming storyline, the drama also features a stellar OST lineup. It features tracks from SEVENTEEN, Sray Kids, and IVE idols among others.

