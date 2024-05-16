Tusshar Kapoor honors Sangeeth Sivan’s legacy with ‘Kapkapiii’

Tusshar Kapoor, known for his roles in Bollywood, shares fond memories of working with the late director Sangeeth Sivan on their latest project, “Kapkapiii”. Sivan’s passion for the film was evident to all involved, making his absence deeply felt now that the project nears completion.

“Working with Sangeeth sir was truly a privilege,” Kapoor reflects. “He poured his heart into ‘Kapkapiii’, and releasing it without him feels like an emotional hurdle. But honoring his dedication and bringing his vision to light is the least we can do to pay tribute to him.”

The film, produced by Jayesh Patel and boasting a talented cast including Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, and Dherendra Tiwari, was more than just a project for Sivan—it was his passion project, a labor of love that he poured his soul into.

“Sangeeth ji had a unique way of bringing out the best in his actors,” Kapoor continues. “He was meticulous about every detail, from the characters’ appearances to their interactions on screen. But he also fostered an environment of creativity and collaboration, allowing us to infuse our own interpretations into our roles while staying true to his vision.”

Kapoor fondly recalls Sivan’s infectious optimism and cheerful demeanor, traits that he believes should be reflected in the film’s completion. “Though his physical presence may be absent, his spirit lives on in every frame of ‘Kapkapiii’,” Kapoor remarks. “I have full faith in his team to carry out his vision with the same passion and dedication that he did.”

As the project moves into post-production, Tusshar Kapoor remains both saddened by Sivan’s absence and hopeful for the film’s success. “This journey has been bittersweet,” he admits. “But I choose to focus on the joy of bringing Sangeeth’s final masterpiece to audiences. It’s not just a film; it’s a celebration of his life and legacy.”