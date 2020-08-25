Triller, one of the world’s fastest-growing music-focused social video platforms, and JioSaavn, one of the largest streaming platforms for South Asian music and audio entertainment, on Tuesday announced a long-term exclusive partnership to create a collaborative, cross-channel stream that will deepen both their Indian user base’s engagement with their favourite music.

JioSaavn will integrate with Triller over the next few months, driving growth and subscribers for both services. Earlier this year, the music service announced a New “Living Search” with recommendations and Shorties – 15-second looping visuals to accompany select tracks. At launch, this global integration will provide JioSaavn users with regularly updated exclusive Triller video content from top artists and songs.

Modules and Artist Pages on JioSaavn and Triller Shorties in the player will include artist callouts and branding for Triller, encouraging users to check out their social video platform. Users will also have an opportunity to record their own videos for a chance to have it appear on JioSaavn. Starting out with single videos for the Top 100 artists and tracks, the music streaming service will over time feature modules of Triller videos for as many top streamed artists as possible, updating weekly.

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends.

Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 80 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos.