Trailer of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ receives massive views across all social media

The teasers of 1st Marathi multilingual film ‘Har Har Mahadev’ has created a whole new kind of rage among the audience. As soon as the audience got a glimpse of the thundering persona of Bajiprabhu Deshpande played by Sharad Kelkar, it ignited the anticipation to watch the trailer of the film.

Having not made them wait long, the maker released the trailer of the film and it has started to spread its charm ever since its release.

The trailer of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ was released yesterday in Mumbai in the presence of the cast and the team at the grand trailer launch event. With its release, the trailer has brought a never seen storm in the internet universe achieving 5 Million + views across all social media in less than 24 hours.

This has again shown the kind of rage the film is about to bring with its release while we consider this just a beginning.

While the audience will see Sharad Kelkar playing the character of Baji Prabhu Deshpande, the trailer encapsulates the power-packed performance by the cast and gives a glimpse of the inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Bajiprabhu Deshpande, in our history were only 300 soldiers fought off the 12000 enemy army and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives.

Produced by ZEE Studios, Shri Ganesh Marketing, and Films, and Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Sayli Sanjeev, and Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25th October 2022.