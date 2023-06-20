Another Marvel action pack film’s trailer is here ‘Kraven the Hunter’ starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The trailer is filled with some high-octane action and drama. Before the trailer was released, the production houses Marvel and Sony shared a poster of Aaron’s character in his iconic clothes and dwelled true to the comic panel. The trailer is getting mixed response from the audience and fans.

This film revolves around Sergei Kravinoff, a Russian entity, a prominent big game hunter in the Marvel comics whose life’s ultimate mission is to capture Spider-Man.

Kraven The Hunter was originally planned to premiere on 13 January 2023. But the project was delayed and the new release date of the film shifted to October 6, 2023.

Aaron Taylor is in the main role of Sergei Kravinoff aka Kraven, other then him the rest of the cast includes Fred Hechinger as Chameleon and Christopher Abbot as the Foreigner. Levi Miller will also be a part of the cast though his role is not disclosed yet. Russell Crowe has taken on the role of playing Kraven’s father in the film.