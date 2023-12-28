Tom Smothers of the Smothers Brothers dies at 86 after battling cancer

Renowned comedian Tom Smothers, famed as one-half of the iconic duo, the Smothers Brothers, has passed away at the age of 86. His demise, attributed to a valiant battle with cancer, occurred on Tuesday at his residence in Santa Rosa, California, as announced by the National Comedy Center on behalf of the bereaved family.

In a poignant statement released on Wednesday, Dick Smothers, Tom’s younger brother and the other half of the celebrated comedic pair, fondly remembered Tom not only as a loving elder sibling but also as an unparalleled creative collaborator. Their professional journey spanned over six decades, both on and off the stage, leaving Dick forever grateful for the unique bond they shared. Describing their relationship akin to a harmonious marriage, he reflected on the deepening love and respect that evolved over the years, a true blessing that endured the test of time.

The Smothers Brothers etched their indelible mark on television history with the debut of “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” on CBS in the fall of 1967. Against all odds, the show immediately captivated audiences, surprising those who had underestimated its potential by positioning it against the formidable “Bonanza.” The groundbreaking program, marked by a keen awareness of pop culture, featured performances by rising rock stars like the Who and Buffalo Springfield. Its daring sketches confronted societal norms, boldly critiquing the Establishment, protesting the Vietnam War, and portraying the hippie counterculture of the era as benevolent, free-spirited individuals.

Despite its initial success, the show faced relentless clashes with network censors. In 1970, after protracted battles with the brothers over creative content, CBS abruptly canceled the program, accusing them of failing to submit episodes in a timely manner for censorship review. The Smothers Brothers’ legacy, however, endured, and nearly four decades later, Tom Smothers was honored with an honorary Emmy for his contributions to the show. In a characteristically witty acceptance, he cheekily thanked the writers he claimed had played a role in his dismissal, reaffirming that the passage of time had not tempered his outspoken nature. Tom Smothers leaves behind a legacy that transcends the world of comedy, a testament to the transformative power of humor in challenging societal norms.