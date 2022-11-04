Tina Datta’s beloved pet Rani passes away, actress breaks down on hearing this

Actress Tina Datta was recently informed by Bigg Boss on the show about her pet dog Rani’s deteriorating health. It is now learned that Rani has unfortunately passed away, and Tina on pulled out of the Bigg Boss house to be told of the unfortunate demise of her beloved dog, is heartbroken!

The actress was seen sharing this news once back in the house and breaking down emotionally. She was extremely upset about not being able to attend the last rites because of being in the house and was in tears.

Tina adopted Rani who was a crossbreed puppy, in 2010. Living alone in the city made Rani and her other pet Golden Retriever Bruno her family. In the last few years, Rani developed cancer in the body which affected her health. Before coming into Bigg Boss Tina was all hands on Rani’s well-being, running from pillar to post to ensure that she had the best of treatments from the best of doctors in the city. While Rani is sadly no more, Tina is mourning the loss inside the house.

It is truly said that a dog is a man’s best friend and dogs are animals who can understand humans unlike any other. Hence the presence of Rani in Tina’s life definitely proved that! We also mourn the loss of Tina’s beloved Rani. We hope that Rani’s favorite memories can help the young actress cope with this loss in the Bigg Boss house.