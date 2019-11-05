Superstar Mahesh Babu who was last seen in Maharshi has something new in store for his fans. The actor has always captivated viewers with his on-screen charisma and has cultivated a huge fan base not only in the South but all across the world.

The actor is currently shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru at the Pahalgam–Srinagar border road. The star has been working non-stop on the film under difficult circumstances due to which some problems erupted.

The director of the film, Anil Ravipudi, had to ask for special permission to shoot at the border and the only allowance they got was between 5 am to 10 am due to security reasons. As a result of which the cast had to apply for bulletproof security for Mahesh Babu.

The star essays the role of Major Ajay Krishna. Recently, the makers released his introduction video which created enormous frenzy among die-hard fans.

Mahesh Babu had also surprised his fans with a new look poster on Diwali from the film.

Sarileru Neekevvaru also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead along with a supporting cast including Vijayashanti, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Produced by AK Entertainments, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film will hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020.