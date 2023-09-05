Theatre creates direct connection between actors and audience: Atul Tiwari

Actor and scriptwriter Atul Tiwari Sunday highlighted the importance of theater in shaping an actor’s craft and emphasized the role of drama schools in shaping actors to give an uninterrupted three-hour performance.

Tiwari was attending an event in Delhi where he spoke to The Statesman about the role theater plays in shaping an actor. He acknowledged how theater creates a direct connection between actors and their audience.

A distinguished alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD), Tiwari said, “Western nations provide better facilities and support for theater. They have a theater-loving community and a government that respects theater artists.”

He expressed disappointment with the treatment of theater in India, lamenting the lack of equivalent respect. Tiwari proposed a two-pronged approach to address this issue, urging both the government and society to respect theater and its artists.

“More theaters should be constructed in smaller towns and cities, beyond the capital with improved theater infrastructure,” he said.

Having written scripts for a number of movies, Tiwari highlighted how scripts have evolved to cater to changing audience preferences over time, adapting to the shifting landscape of cinema.

Renowned for his role as the minister in 3 Idiots and as Bihar’s governor in the series Maharani alongside Huma Qureshi, Tiwari is set to play a significant role in the upcoming film Mujib: The Making of a Nation, a biopic based on the life of Bangladesh’s founder and President, Sheikh Mujib-Ur-Rahman.