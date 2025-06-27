‘The Social Network’ sequel in the works, Aaron Sorkin to explore Facebook’s crisis era

Over a decade after ‘The Social Network’ captivated audiences with its sharp dialogue and dramatic portrayal of Facebook’s origins, fans are in for another deep dive into the tech giant’s turbulent world. A sequel is officially in development, and this time, it’s Aaron Sorkin himself stepping in to direct.

The acclaimed screenwriter behind the original 2010 film is not just writing the follow-up. He’s also directing it. The sequel is being developed with producers Todd Black, Peter Rice, Stuart Besser, and Sorkin himself, as confirmed by ‘Variety’.

While the original film, directed by David Fincher, focused on Facebook’s early days and Mark Zuckerberg’s complicated rise to power, the sequel promises to tackle the company’s modern-day controversies.

Sorkin’s new screenplay is inspired by ‘The Facebook Files’, a hard-hitting series of investigative articles published by ‘The Wall Street Journal’ in 2021 and authored by journalist Jeff Horwitz.

These reports shed light on how Facebook (now Meta) has struggled with misinformation, internal conflicts, and a dangerous prioritization of engagement over ethics.

Sorkin, who won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘The Social Network’, has been publicly mulling the idea of a sequel for a few years. In 2021, he hinted at the possibility but noted that it would only move forward if Fincher was involved.

That condition seems to have shifted, with Sorkin now taking full creative control.

“I think there’s a real story to tell here,” Sorkin said in a previous interview. He added that Facebook’s current algorithm isn’t just about connecting people. It’s about keeping users hooked, even if that means promoting the most divisive content.

“There’s supposed to be a tension between growth and integrity. There isn’t. It’s just growth,” he remarked bluntly.

At the moment, no casting details have been announced. It’s still unclear whether Jesse Eisenberg will reprise his role as Zuckerberg, or if other original cast members like Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake will return.

What is clear, however, is that Sorkin intends to focus the narrative lens on Facebook’s more recent and troubling evolution. It seemingly is a far cry from the dorm-room drama of Harvard.

When ‘The Social Network’ hit theaters in 2010, it wasn’t just a critical success — it became a cultural moment. The film earned over $226 million worldwide and scored eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Sorkin has since built a reputation for turning complex real-world events into compelling cinema. His credits include ‘Moneyball’, ‘Molly’s Game’, and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’. This upcoming sequel marks another return to Silicon Valley. But this time, the tone may be even darker.