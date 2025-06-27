Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrate 19 years of love and surprises

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially hit the 19-year mark in their marriage, and the celebration was as heartwarming as fans would expect from one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples.

On June 25, Kidman took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a tender black-and-white photo of the couple.

In the snap, she’s wrapping her arm lovingly around Urban’s neck while he holds onto her arm, guitar strapped across his shoulder. The caption was simple, sweet: “Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban.”

The couple tied the knot in 2006 and have since built a life filled with music, movies, and family. Together, they raise two daughters: Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, while Kidman also remains close with her two older children, Bella and Connor, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

Despite their busy schedules and international fame, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have found ways to keep their connection grounded and strong.

In a recent interview with ‘Allure’ from May 2025, Kidman gave fans a rare glimpse into their personal dynamic, admitting she’s embraced some of Urban’s interests just to stay close.

“I watch car auctions with my husband. That’s a good wife,” she laughed, adding that Urban has helped her come out of her shell over the years. “I’m working on being more extroverted, but my deep nature is a little introverted and shy. It’s not a fun place to be, but Keith’s helped me… Even getting older, I think you really start to expand rather than go inward.”

In a December interview with ‘PEOPLE’, Kidman shared that Urban still makes an effort to sweep her off her feet.

“I like being asked out, which he still does,” she said with a smile. “Seven nights ago, we went to dinner in New York. We love Japanese food, but I’m open to anything. I like not knowing where he’s going to take me. Surprise me, baby!”