‘The Sabarmati Report’ ft Raashii Khanna, Vikrant Massey to release on THIS date

The highly anticipated film ‘The Sabarmati Report’, starring Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey, is set to release on November 15, 2024.

Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film will explore the tragic events surrounding the Sabarmati Express incident that took place on February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

Raashii Khanna plays a determined reporter on a mission to uncover the truth, while Vikrant Massey joins her in unraveling the layers of the tragedy.

The announcement came out alongside the release of a powerful new poster that teases the intensity of the storyline. The poster, shared by the film’s makers on social media, had caption: “The burning truth will be out on 15th November! Stay Tuned! #TheSabarmatiReport only in cinemas!” Fans were quick to react, building further excitement for the film’s release. The previously released trailer had already created significant buzz online, leaving fans eager to see Raashii and Vikrant in these challenging roles.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ focuses on one of India’s most shocking tragedies, and viewers are curious about how the film will portray the complexities surrounding the event.

Raashii Khanna, who is steadily rising as a pan-India star, is ready to bring depth to her portrayal of a journalist seeking justice and truth. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey’s performance will add further gravitas to the film’s exploration of this emotional and controversial subject.

In addition to ‘The Sabarmati Report’, Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey will be reuniting on-screen soon in another project titled ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’, which is also going to release in the near future. Khanna’s lineup doesn’t stop there—she’s also set to appear in the Telugu film ‘Telusu Kada’, further cementing her growing presence in the industry.

As anticipation builds for ‘The Sabarmati Report’, moviegoers and fans of both actors are marking their calendars for November 15.