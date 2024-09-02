‘The Mehta Boys’ to premiere at Chicago South Asian Film Festival’s opening night

The Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) is gearing up for an exciting event as it announces the world premiere of ‘The Mehta Boys on its opening night. The festival, celebrating its 15th year, will run from September 19 to 22, 2024. The highly anticipated film will kick off the festivities on September 20.

‘The Mehta Boys’, produced by Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP, is a product of the creative vision of renowned filmmaker Boman Irani. Not only does Irani direct the film, but he also co-wrote the screenplay with Alexander Dinelaris Jr., an Oscar-winning writer known for his work on ‘Birdman’. The movie boasts a stellar cast including Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup.

The narrative centers on a strained father-son relationship, highlighting the complexities and emotional depth inherent in such dynamics. Over a span of 48 hours, the film delves into the characters’ turbulent journey as they navigate their differences and bond in unexpected ways.

The premiere event promises more than just a screening. After the film, audiences will have the chance to engage in a thought-provoking conversation with key figures behind the film. Boman Irani, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., actors Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, as well as producer Danesh Irani and executive producer Ankita Batra will be present for a discussion. This dialogue will provide insights into the creative process and the themes explored in ‘The Mehta Boys’.

On September 21, the festival will offer a unique opportunity for aspiring filmmakers and enthusiasts through a master class conducted by Boman Irani and Alexander Dinelaris Jr. The session will focus on the intricacies of screenwriting and storytelling, shedding light on how ‘The Mehta Boys’ was crafted.

CSAFF has established itself as a prominent platform for South Asian cinema, showcasing diverse voices and stories from the region. Over the years, the festival has highlighted the rich tapestry of South Asian culture and its influence on global filmmaking. This year’s lineup promises to continue that tradition, offering Chicago audiences a glimpse into the dynamic and evolving world of South Asian cinema.

As the festival approaches, excitement is building for what is expected to be a memorable event celebrating both the art of filmmaking and the vibrant South Asian community.