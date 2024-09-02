Katie Holmes remembers co-star Obi Ndefo following his passing

Katie Holmes has shared heartfelt memories of Obi Ndefo, her co-star from the beloved TV show Dawson’s Creek, who recently passed away at the age of 51. The news of Ndefo’s death was first announced by his sister on Facebook, who posted a touching tribute featuring a photo of the siblings together. In her message, she expressed her grief and noted that her brother is now at peace.

Holmes took to Instagram Stories to honor Ndefo, who played Bodie Wells on the show. She shared a reel from fellow Dawson’s Creek star Mary-Margaret Humes and added her own words of remembrance. “He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man. I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in Peace,” Holmes wrote, accompanying her message with a heart emoji.

Mary-Margaret Humes, who portrayed Gail Leery on the show, also paid tribute to Ndefo. In her Instagram post, she struggled to find the right words to express her sorrow. “It’s hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend,” she wrote. “You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life’s challenges of recent.” Humes expressed deep appreciation for their shared moments and offered her final farewell: “Rest in peace sweet warrior.”

Advertisement

Ndefo’s role on Dawson’s Creek was memorable. He played Bodie Wells, the boyfriend of Bessie Potter, who was portrayed by actress Meredith Monroe. Ndefo’s character lived with Joey Potter, played by Katie Holmes, who was Bessie’s younger sister. His performance was well-received and contributed to the show’s enduring popularity.

The outpouring of love and tributes from his colleagues and fans alike reflect the impact Ndefo had both on and off the screen. His kindness and talent will be remembered fondly by those who had the pleasure of working with him.