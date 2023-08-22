The love story of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: A Timeline

Speculation about Rihanna’s romantic involvement with rapper Rakim Mayers, known as A$AP Rocky, emerged following her separation from former partner Hassan Jameel. Their undeniable on-stage and off-stage connection fueled persistent rumours for years. These rumours were validated when People magazine confirmed in November 2020 that the two were indeed in a relationship. Notably, A$AP Rocky openly declared Rihanna as “the one I love deeply” just a few months later.

Starting in 2012, let’s take a look at the timeline of their relationship, including exciting moments like pregnancy announcements at the Super Bowl and memorable date nights:

2012

During their performance at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, the couple appears very comfortable and close. Despite both being in other relationships at different times, their strong friendship remains evident.

Advertisement

2013

During Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour, A$AP Rocky performs as the opening act. It’s impressive to see a guy supporting a girl like that.

Rocky also releases a song called “Fashion Killa,” where he mentions Rihanna in the lyrics: “And if you’re a rider, we’ll go shopping like tomorrow/ Her attitude Rihanna, she gets it from her mama.”

2018

In May, they sit together at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. You can see them sharing affectionate looks. Notice the pearl necklaces – Rocky is known for wearing clothes that challenge traditional gender norms, which is unusual in the world of hip-hop and rap.

2019

Rihanna and the rapper attend The British Fashion Awards in London and make their relationship quite evident. It’s clear they’re a couple!

2020

August: Rihanna asks A$AP Rocky to be part of her Fenty Skin campaign in July. They show off their chemistry in flirty videos for Vogue and GQ in August.

Their playful dynamic continues in their GQ video, especially when A$AP Rocky is questioned about the challenges of working with Rihanna. He playfully mentions that the hardest part is not laughing too much because they have so much fun together. He emphasizes that even though it’s enjoyable, it’s still work.

November: Speculation about their relationship grows stronger when they’re seen with friends in New York City. According to a source in November, they’ve always had great chemistry, and their connection feels natural and enjoyable. Rihanna feels comfortable around A$AP Rocky due to their long-standing friendship and shared Barbadian roots.

Later in November, sources tell People magazine that they’re officially dating.

December: About a month later, they’re caught kissing in Barbados, where they’re spending the holidays with Rihanna’s family. An insider notes that spending Christmas together was a natural step for them, given their strong connection as friends and now as a couple. They seem to be deeply in love and enjoy each other’s company immensely.

2021

May: In GQ’s cover story published in May, the rapper A$AP Rocky openly confirms his relationship with Rihanna for the first time. He calls her “the love of my life” and “my lady.” He even refers to her as “the One” and discusses his preference for being in a committed relationship over being single.

June: While they don’t talk about it publicly, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky display more public affection in New York City.

July: In mid-July, the couple is spotted getting cosy while filming together in New York City.

August: Speculation about a possible engagement starts circulating. Sources suggest that they are deeply in love and might be considering taking the next step in their relationship.

September: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2021 Met Gala together, showcasing their unique fashion choices.

2022

January: On January 31, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky make a big announcement – they’re expecting their first child. They share photos in New York City that reveal Rihanna’s baby bump.

May: The couple welcomes their baby boy on May 13. They talk about the challenges of parenting without a nanny initially, and Rihanna reflects on the transformative experience of becoming parents. In the same month, A$AP Rocky releases the music video for “D.M.B.,” featuring Rihanna. She wears stylish crochet bikinis in the video.

2023

January: A$AP Rocky expresses excitement about Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance in February. He praises her return to music and predicts an outstanding performance.

The couple also walks the red carpet at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles this month.

February: During the halftime show, Rihanna appears to be pregnant, and A$AP Rocky is seen proudly supporting her from the stands.

The family poses for a cover of British Vogue, where Rihanna talks about the transformative experience of becoming a parent. She discusses the overwhelming shift in focus and identity that comes with new parenthood.

March: After Rihanna’s performance at the Oscars, she takes a backstage photo with A$AP Rocky.

May: The couple arrives late to the Met Gala in NYC, showcasing unique outfits that reflect their personal styles. They attend an after-party and spend time with fellow fashionable celebrities.

June: A$AP Rocky refers to Rihanna as his “beautiful wife” during a performance at the Cannes Lions Festival. He also shares candid family moments to celebrate Father’s Day.

July: A$AP Rocky releases a song called “Riot,” in which he refers to Rihanna as his wife and praises her beauty. The song lyrics hint at their strong relationship and creative collaboration.