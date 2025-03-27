The Scandal deepens: Shocking chats between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron LEAKED

Following a flurry of reports and misinformation, Kim Sae Ron’s legal representative organised a press conference. The legal team criticised Kim Soo Hyun for initially denying being in a relationship with the late actress and then claiming that she was an adult. The late actress’ team maintains that Kim Soo Hyun was dating Sae Ron when she was 15 and he was 27. To support their claims, they even released the chats between the two dating back to 2016. Additionally, the legal team also bashed YouTuber Lee Jin Ho who has been releasing details of her private life and spreading information. Meanwhile, amid this Sae Ron’s close friend states that Soo Hyun cheated on her with multiple women.

Kim Sae Ron’s legal team lashes at Kim Soo Hyun

During the conference, Sae Ron’s team stated, “This is Bu Ji Seok, representative attorney of the law firm BUYOU, acting as the legal representative for the bereaved family of the late Kim Sae Ron. As the family is currently experiencing severe anxiety and is unable to appear in public, I am here to convey their position on their behalf.”

The legal representation bashed Kim Soo Hyun for his stance on his past relationship with the late actress. “The reason the family initially had no choice but to disclose the fact that Kim Soo Hyun had been in a relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor was to file a lawsuit against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, who circulated false information, belittled, and mocked the late Kim Sae Ron, ultimately driving her to her death.

However, what the family received in return was Kim Soo Hyun lying that he had never been in a relationship with her. Even after evidence proving their relationship was revealed, he did not offer a single word of apology. Instead, he is now lying again, stating that their relationship only began after she became an adult. Additionally, for reasons unknown, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho and other individuals involved in the case have been recklessly exposing the private life of the late Kim Sae Ron and spreading false information about her.”

Text Exchanges between the two

To strengthen their claims, the legal representative revealed text exchanges between Soo Hyun and Sae Ron. These messages date back to 2016. In the exchanges, Soo Hyun asked the actress when can he hold her, and kiss her.

An exchange between them from June 25, 2016:

“Sae Ron: I’m filming again ㅜㅜ

Sae Ron: I’ll finish and come back soon…..

Soo Hyun: Come back [safely] haha ♥︎

Sae Ron: ♥︎Chu

Soo Hyun: Do it for real later… haha

Soo Hyun: Is this also forbidden?… ㅜㅜ

Sae Ron: No, it’s not forbidden ha

(sticker)

Sae Ron: I’ll do it for you

Soo Hyun: yay ha.”

Kim soohyun should never show his face in public again, Texting a 15yrs old at 28yrs

*I’m attracted to you

*is kissing prohibited

*when will you kiss me for real

*when can we have sex

*when can i hold you to sleep Saeron parents came with solid evidence, put that pedo in Jail https://t.co/5jLzDlb76Z — PJ (@Justtvibing) March 27, 2025



Another exchange from June 26, 2016:

“Sae Ron: Oh, you would never wake up.

Soo Hyun: I won’t know even if you kiss me

Sae Ron: Hahaha I guess you won’t know even if I do it multiple times (yay

Soo Hyun: When can I go to sleep holding you

Soo Hyun: I think I would be able to sleep really well then

Sae Ron: Okay, I’ll allow that (hugging sticker)

Soo Hyun: Yes yes from now..

Soo Hyun: Would it take about a year

Sae Ron: Hmm will it

Soo Hyun: Three years? ha

Sae Ron: Even one year is too much, but to say it’s three…

Soo Hyun: One year is too much?

Six months?

Sae Ron: I’ll do it when I want to, there is no such thing. (sticker)”

Moreover, the legal representative also released a text exchange between Sae Ron and a friend of hers. In the conversation, the late actress expressed her pain over deciding to part ways with Soo Hyun. Additionally, the press conference also revealed the letter Kim Sae Ron tried to send Kim Soo Hyun after receiving the second certification of contents.

The letter Kim Sae ron wrote to Kim Soo hyun after posting their first selfie

on Instagram.

————————————–

Hi, it’s Saeron. I hope you’re doing well. I’m writing because I want to clear up the misunderstandings between us. I couldn’t reach anyone at the… pic.twitter.com/oTKiNgyNLX — Translating misogyny in Korea (@translatingsk) March 27, 2025

