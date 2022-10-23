‘The Kashmir Files’ selected for International Film Festival of India

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has been chosen for the Indian Panorama Section of the soon-to-take-place IFFI (International Film Festival of India).

The heartbreaking story told in the movie vividly depicts the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990.

Vivek Agnihotri took it to his social media and shared the news

The director shared another story celebrating the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Kantara’

Reacting to the news, Vivek told IANS, “The Kashmir Files is one special film for me. It was released in the beginning of 2022 and since then the year is a fruit of every effort we have put in. I am really grateful that the film is now selected for ‘Indian Panorama for IFFI 2022’ and I am looking forward to it.”

He further mentioned, “The selection of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in Indian Panorama is not just prestigious but it also will help take the cause of Kashmir genocide to the International audience because it’s an international festival. This is the first time any Indian film will also work as soft power for India.”

The Indian Panorama was created in 1978 as a component of the IFFI to use cinematic art to promote Indian Films as well as India’s rich culture and heritage.

Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and the movie were all featured in the March 11, 2022 release. It’s one of the select few movies whose producers received significant box office revenue.

(Inputs from IANS)