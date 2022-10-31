‘The Kashmir Files’ director Abhishek Aggarwal adopts a Telangana village

The producer of blockbuster movies like “The Kashmir Files” and “Karthikeya 2,” Abhishek Aggarwal, has adopted a village in Telangana’s Rangareddy district.

In the Kandukuru Mandal in the Rangareddy district, a village with the name of Thimmapur was adopted by the producer. It’s interesting to note that Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy was born at Thimmapur.

On the occasion of his father Tej Narayan Aggarwal’s 60th birthday, the producer, who has founded the Chandrakala Foundation to help the community, adopted Thimmapur hamlet.

The third Sarthak Divas of the Chandrakala Foundation was recently held at the JRC Convention in Hyderabad. The ceremony, which was also attended by Thimmapur students, featured a number of luminaries.

Anupam Kher, an actor, spoke at the event and said: “On the day of his father’s birthday, Abhishek Agarwal adopted a village, which brings him enormous delight. Those who perform heroic deeds are blessed by everyone. With Abhishek Agarwal, we stand. We’ll cross paths again in Thimmapur. All of the students have my blessings.”

“If the boat was terrified of the waves, it would not move forward. Those that attempt cannot be defeated. You should all have fantastic futures.”

P.V. Sindhu, a professional badminton player, stated that adopting a village was no easy task. It mentioned how the family had made the decision to give the villagers all the essential amenities. She advised the village’s youngsters to do well in school and serve as an example to others.

Vivek Agnihotri, the director, said: “The core of India is its rural areas. The hubs of civilization and culture are villages. It is pure patriotism and dharma to put such villages on the development path.”

“It is admirable that Abhishek Agarwal is committed to transforming Thimmapur into the ideal, self-sufficient hamlet. I’m hoping that their offspring will carry on these services.”

