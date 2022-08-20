After Thappad, Taapsee betting on Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa, her next

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming mystery drama Dobaaraa has been the talk of the town and is constantly creating a buzz all around the corners. After India’s renowned journalist Shoma Chaudhury hosted a special screening in Delhi where the film garnered a whole lot of praise from the masses, the team reached Kolkata where the most celebrated actor of modern Bengali cinema Prosenjit Chatterjee hosted a special screening of the film. He also invited some of his industry friends to the screening.

Dobaaraa team – Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, and Ektaa R Kapoor – interacted with Kolkata media. While they shared their views about the film, Taapsee was seen reflecting on how she came across this topic, and on the other hand, Pavail spoke about how this film came after ‘Thappad’ marking it his second project with Taapsee. Producer Ektaa also talked about why she chose this topic and how she got on to this project. The presser took place at The LaLiT Great Eastern on 18th August, just a day before the release of the film.

Having caught the attention of masses with its mind-blowing trailer and songs, Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa is constantly spreading its charm across the nation much before its release. The film has made its mark at several prestigious film festivals like the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Fantasia International Film Festival, and London film festival. It was presented to the audience in multiple cities including Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi. Now the team Dobaaraa has reached Kolkata.

Talking of the film, Taapsee said: “For a Hindi film, we are out of our comfort zones. Nobody dares to attempt such an experimental subject in Hindi cinema because everybody wants to play safe and everybody wants commercial success. Director Anurag and producers Ekta and Sunir could dare to take this challenge. Maybe we will not succeed at the box office but we will make sure people will remember that we were the first who attempted something like this in Hindi cinema.”

When asked whether she is nervous over the movie’s release, Taapsee answered, “One should be a little bit tense regarding the box office. If one is not affected, then the thing doesn’t matter to him or her. I’m a bit nervous but that isn’t about the film being a hit or flop. I know we have made a good film, I’m very sure. We are super confident about what we have created. We have made a good film. Hit or flop has a lot of other reasons and not just how good or bad a film is. All of us were so sure about the film that we started the screening from 15th August.”

When Pavail was asked about his experience working with Saswata Chatterjee, he said: “When he came on the sets on the first day, both I and Anurag Sir had our fan-boy moments. We both are big fans of him. Our shoot got delayed by 45 minutes. He finally said ‘Let’s shoot. We’ve talked a lot.’ He seems very serious but he is a very fun guy.”

Explaining the title of the movie, Taapsee said: “Both the meanings ‘dobaaraa’ meaning ‘again’ and ‘do baaraa’ meaning ‘2 12’ have a very strong connection with the storyline of the film, a very important plot point of the film. The biggest strength and weakness of this film is the same. If you have missed even a minute, you’ll not be able to keep pace with the film. The length of the movie is 2 hours and 12 minutes as well, but that’s got nothing to do with the plot.”

Ekta said, “Before the pandemic, I used to come to Kolkata at least thrice a year. I go to Kalighat. I’ve shot at least twenty outdoors here, because I love Kolkata, I love West Bengal. Yahan meri Devi hai.”

On the release day, 19th August, Ekta Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati visited the Kalighat temple in the morning to seek blessings of the Goddess for their movie. Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Dobaaraa was released on 19th August 2022.