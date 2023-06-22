The Tamil film industry is celebrating Vijay Thalapathy’s 49th Birthday today who is known to be the biggest crowd-puller after Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu. The star is currently busy with the final shooting of ‘Leo,’ which is the highly anticipated gangster drama. Leo is directed by talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. This film will mark Vijay and Lokesh’s second collaboration after the massive success of Master. The film has already captured attention with some promising updates. The makers of the film have now treated the fans and cine-goers with the Leo first look poster, which was released on the special occasion of Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday.

Thalapathy Vijay’s intense looks in Leo’s first-look poster

The actor’s first look in the poster of Leo, is now going viral on social media. It features Thalapathy Vijay in his action-hero avatar. The popular star is seen performing a high-voltage fight sequence with a blood-coated hammer in his hand, while an equally fierce wolf is seen standing beside him. It is confirmed from the first look of the poster, that the Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial is going to be a comprehensive delight for audiences, who love power-packed action thrillers.

The poster also consists of a caption, that reads: “In the world of untamed rivers, calm walters either become divine Gods or dreaded demons.”

“#LeoFirstLook is here! Happy Birthday, @actorvijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast!,” wrote director Lokesh, who released the Leo first look poster on his official Twitter handle. Earlier, the filmmaker confirmed that more updates of the film are in store for the audiences on the special occasion of Vijay’s 49th birthday.