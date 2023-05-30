Thalapathy Vijay net worth: Is he India’s highest paid actor?

Bollywood, known as the most expensive film industry in India, is renowned for its high-budget productions. Prominent stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan charge exorbitant fees that sometimes surpass the entire budget of a film. However, there is reportedly one actor who has emerged as the highest-paid actor in India, leaving behind Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas in terms of remuneration.

Thalapathy Vijay, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, has reportedly become the highest-paid actor in India. With a career spanning 27 years, Vijay has established himself as a leading actor in the industry, having starred in around 66 films.

Vijay is going to work with Venkat Prabhu and the film is being made under the banner of AGS Entertainment.