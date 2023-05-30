Thalapathy Vijay net worth: Is he India’s highest paid actor?

Bollywood, known as the most expensive film industry in India, is renowned for its high-budget productions. Prominent stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan charge exorbitant fees that sometimes surpass the entire budget of a film. However, there is reportedly one actor who has emerged as the highest-paid actor in India, leaving behind Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas in terms of remuneration.
Thalapathy Vijay, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, has reportedly become the highest-paid actor in India. With a career spanning 27 years, Vijay has established himself as a leading actor in the industry, having starred in around 66 films.
Vijay is going to work with Venkat Prabhu and the film is being made under the banner of AGS Entertainment.
According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay is charging a staggering amount of Rs 200 crore for the upcoming film. However, there is no official confirmation. Vijay is also expected to collaborate with director Venkat Prabhu for his next film, tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 68’.
Thalapathy Vijay’s current net worth is 56 million dollars, which is Rs 445 crores. Reportedly, the actor earns an annual income of Rs-120 to 150 crores.
According to Pinkvilla, Thalapathy Vijay has charged a significant amount of Rs 150 crore for his film “Varisu.” This fee surpasses the remuneration of many leading actors in both the South Indian and Bollywood film industries.