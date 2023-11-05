Mahesh Babu Teases First Song “Dum Masala” from “Guntur Kaaram”

Mahesh Babu, the acclaimed Telugu actor, has sent ripples of excitement among his fans as he prepares to unveil the first song from his upcoming film, “Guntur Kaaram.” Titled “Dum Masala,” the teaser for this highly anticipated song was released recently, igniting the curiosity of music enthusiasts.

The music, composed by Thaman S, showcased in the teaser has left fans eagerly awaiting the full feast that is expected to be the song “Dum Masala.” Mahesh Babu, known for his captivating screen presence and versatility, took to Instagram to share the teaser with his followers. In his post, he stated, ” #DumMasala coming to you soon! #GunturKaaramOnJan12th.”

The teaser opens with a glimpse of a mortar and pestle in action, grinding fiery red chilies for the creation of the “Dum Masala.” This imagery sets the tone for what promises to be an enticing musical experience. As the teaser unfolds, viewers are treated to a silhouette of Mahesh Babu stepping out of a jeep, with an inviting gate swinging open before him. This mysterious and impactful visual sequence is followed by the revelation of Mahesh Babu, casually smoking a cigarette, adding an intriguing element to the teaser.

“Guntur Kaaram,” directed by Trivikram Srinivas, marks a significant reunion for the director-actor duo after a span of 12 years. Their previous collaborations, “Athadu” and “Khaleja,” had yielded successful results, and this upcoming film is poised to continue their legacy. The movie is described as an action-packed drama and features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

The film has generated immense anticipation among moviegoers, and it is scheduled to grace the big screen on January 13, 2024. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the unveiling of the complete “Dum Masala” song, believing it will be nothing short of a musical blockbuster.

In the world of Telugu cinema, Mahesh Babu is a beloved figure renowned for his dynamic performances, and the teaser for “Dum Masala” has added to the buzz surrounding “Guntur Kaaram.” With a stellar team of artists and technicians, the film promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience for audiences when it hits theaters early next year.