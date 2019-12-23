2019 is coming to an end but seems like the wedding season is going to go on for a long time. In the past few months, there were so many TV actors who got hitched to the love of their lives. Here comes another actress who has joined the new bandwagon of the newly-wed bride. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Divya Bhatnagar has finally married her longtime Boyfriend Gagan. The couple who have been dating since the past five years had exchanged rings in 2015. And after 4 years, they finally took the plunge.

They exchanged wedding vows in a Gurudwara in Mumbai in a close-knit affair. On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a wedding picture. In the picture, the newly-wed couple looks adorable as they can be seen looking into each other’s eyes. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “WE DID (sic).”

View this post on Instagram WE DID ❤️❤️ A post shared by Divya Bhatnagar (@divyabhatnagarofficial) on Dec 22, 2019 at 8:35pm PST

While Divya is a well-known actress, Gangan (aka Gabru) also belongs to the industry and works for production houses. He has been associated with various reality shows and is also a part of artiste management. Talking about Divya, she has played vital roles in Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, Sanskaar – Dharohar Apni Ki, Gulabo, and Vish among others.