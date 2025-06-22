Lataa Saberwal of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame parts ways with Sanjeev Seth

In a note shared on Instagram, television actor Lataa Saberwal announced her separation from husband and co-star Sanjeev Seth, bringing an end to their 16-year-long marriage.

Lataa Saberwal, known for playing the beloved character of Akshara’s mother in the popular TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, confirmed the news on Saturday after what she described as “a prolonged silence.”

In her post, she wrote, “I (Lataa Saberwal) have been separated from my husband (Mr. Sanjeev Seth). I am grateful to him for giving me a wonderful son. I wish him all the best for his future.”

Along with her announcement, she made a polite request to her followers and the media. “I request everyone to please respect my and my family’s peace. Kindly refrain from asking questions or calling regarding this. Gratitude,” she added.

The news came as a surprise to fans who had admired the on-screen and off-screen chemistry of the couple. Lataa and Sanjeev became household names through ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, where they played the roles of Rajshri and Vishambhar, Akshara’s parents.

Interestingly, their reel-life bond slowly blossomed into real-life love. Reports suggest that the two fell in love while working together on the show and later tied the knot.

The couple shares a son, Aarav, who is their priority even as they part ways.

Both Lataa and Sanjeev have remained private about their personal life over the years, rarely making public appearances together beyond their work commitments.

This is Sanjeev Seth’s second marriage. He previously married actor Resham Tipnis. Sanjeev and Resham were together from 1993 to 2004 and have two children: a daughter named Rishika and a son named Manav.