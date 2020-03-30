The much-awaited trailer and poster of Amazon Prime Video upcoming series Panchayat, finally released on Monday. The eight-part comedy-drama is a classic fish-out-of-the-water story featuring a talented cast, including Jitendra Kumar as the lead protagonist and Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Biswapati Sarkar as the warm yet quirky characters working at a local panchayat office. Panchayat will be available exclusively on Prime Video in 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The series will follow an urban boy’s journey far away from his comfort zone as he picks up a government job in rural heartlands. Caught between crazy characters, he quickly sets his mind on one thing – getting out of there as soon as possible.

“Panchayat is the unique and charming story of a young man struggling to adjust to his new life in a remote village,” said Actor Jitendra Kumar. “I could not have been more excited to work on Panchayat – and particularly the opportunity to work with the brilliant Neena Guptaji once again.”

“Playing the role of Manju Devi, a quirky matriarchal homemaker and official village Pradhan, was a huge amount of fun, especially alongside such a talented cast and crew,” said actress Neena Gupta when commenting on Panchayat. “Panchayat is a light-hearted, funny series with plenty of heart. I know Prime members are going to fall in love with its unique characters and authentic rural flavour.”

The series is the second collaboration between Prime Video and The Viral Fever after the success of Amazon Original Series, Hostel Daze, and will be available to stream globally from 3 April 2020.

Panchayat will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue including The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series, including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

