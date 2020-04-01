The Coronavirus lockdown has affected so badly that everything has come to a standstill. Not just this, even the popular TV stars are at home amidst the lockdown and are spending most of the time with their families. Sanjivani fame Surbhi Chandna also has been spending time at home. From enjoying at home to spending time with family, Surbhi is trying her best to keep herself sane amidst the crisis.

Taking it to her official Instagram, Surbhi shared with her fans the one thing that has been keeping her sane amidst the lockdown. The diva shared a video in which she can be seen talking to her fans and asking them about their well-being. Surbhi can be seen saying that she just got free from her home workout session and that it is one of the things that she is doing to keep herself sane amidst the crazy times of Coronavirus. The actress also urged her fans to share with her what they were up to at home.

Surbhi captioned it as, “things that are keeping you sane #letsshare #weareinthistogether.”

While spending her time at home, Surbhi has also been urging fans to stay safe and to be at their houses. The actress was last seen in Sanjivani with Rohit Roy, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Punjj. However, recently, the show went off-air.