The world is facing a global crisis due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Everything has come to standstill. From malls to schools, colleges, government is taking every possible step to stop the ongoing crisis.

Celebs from all over are also taking precautionary measures to curb the COVID-19. Due to it, shootings have been halted. Celebs are spending time in their homes attaining self-isolation practices.

Amidst all this, the upcoming season 2 of Umbrella Academy has continued its post-production work. The show is reportedly stated to be one of the best shows on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 is currently undertaking its sound mixing process. The showrunner of Umbrella Academy Steve Blackman took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture that features the sound mixing process underway. But, Steve Blackman also adds that the global COVID-19 outbreak also cannot stop the post-production of Umbrella Academy’s season 2.

The work on most television series and film has been brought to a stop, amid the Coronavirus outbreak. But, going by the post shared by Steve Blackman, the upcoming season 2 of Umbrella Academy is going strong with its post-production work. Many highly anticipated films from Hollywood have postponed their release dates owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Fast and Furious 9 and many other films have delayed their films. There is no news about when the makers of these films will be able to schedule the releases. The entertainment industry has taken a huge hit as many workers have lost jobs as the production work on films and TV shows remain suspended.

Netflix has teased the season 2 of the upcoming show Umbrella Academy, making the fans all the more curious. The first season of this show was out in February 2019 and now season 2 is on its way. News reports also suggest that many TV shows have not been able to complete their shooting and now there is a lot of uncertainty about how things will unfold.