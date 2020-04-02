After the disturbing visuals of health workers being beaten up came out, the government today announced strict punishment for those violating the lockdown or obstructing those working amid the crisis.

The culprits will be sent to jail for one or two years in the strict arrangements made by the government.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has written to state governments to take tough action if there is any violation of rules.

If anyone would be obstructing doctors, health workers or government staff then such a person could be put behind the bars for one year.

If such an act leads to someone dying, then the jail term could be for two years. For raising a false alarm or causing panic, the person may be imprisoned for a year.

In the guidelines put out on March 24, it was clearly mentioned that those violating the rules should face action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country starting from March 25. But the lockdown has witnessed many violations only after entering into its nine days.

A video was surfaced from Karnataka in which a community or ASHA health worker was manhandled at a neighbourhood in Bengaluru where a person had tested positive.

In another incident of Hyderabad, two doctors were manhandled after the death of a COVID-19 patient. As per the reports, the attackers were the brothers of the person who died.

India has witnessed around 2000 cases of coronavirus including 50 deaths. In order to contain the spread of the deadly virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed 21-day lockdown in the country.