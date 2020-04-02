During the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the cases of domestic violence are at the peak as the couples are compelled to stay together in this period, the National Commission of Women said on Thursday.

“There have been different kinds of complaints related to the domestic violence, in which husbands are abusing them (women) and calling them COVID-19,” NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

“From March 24 till April 1, the NCW has received 69 domestic violence complaints and it is increasing day by day. I am receiving at least 1 or two emails every day, even directly on my personal email id. My staff members are also getting complaints of domestic violence on their personal emails and WhatsApp numbers apart from our official email id and phone number,” she said.

One of the major reason behind the surge in cases is that earlier woman used to find some space far from their in-laws and husband either at their parents’ house, at workplaces or even at public places.

But due to the lockdown, they are not able to leave the place tending in an increase in such cases.

The NCW chief said that “I have seen a different kind of complaints because of the lockdown. Women are not able to reach to the police and they even don’t want to go to the police because if the husband comes back from the police station in a day or two he will again torture the woman, this is a different kind of problem. Earlier, women used to go out and reach to their parents but now that option is also closed.”

Narrating one of the complaints that she received from a woman in Nainital, Sharma said, “I received a complaint today from Nainital where a woman is not able to travel out. She said that her husband is beating and abusing her but she cannot travel her home back to Delhi. She wants a hostel or any place where she can live during the lockdown. She doesn’t even want to go to the police because she says if the police arrest the husband then also her in-laws will torture her.”

“Yesterday I got a call from Mohali where a woman is stuck with her husband. He is abusing her and saying that she is COVID-19 and because of her, he was suffering, she should leave his house. We have to work hard on these issues,” she told about another case.

“I am personally calling them. My team is doing its best efforts and we are there for them 24×7. She urged the media to report such matters to her if the media finds any such case,” she told.

(With inputs from IANS)