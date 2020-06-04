Actor Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The elated parents, on Thursday, shared this adorable piece of news on their Instagram handle. The couple named the baby Ved.

Sumeet took to his official Instagram handle and posted a beautiful message saying, “It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche…smothering the child every few minutes (Sic).”

View this post on Instagram 👶🏼 A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on Jun 3, 2020 at 8:59pm PDT

The duo got hitched in a traditional Kashmiri ceremony in Jammu in September 2018. The couple made the pregnancy announcement earlier this year, with a post about their “new project together” named “Jr Kaul Vyas.”

On Wednesday evening, Ekta Kaul hinted about the baby’s arrival sometime soon with a husband appreciation post for Sumeet Vyas. She also thanked Sumeet for being together.

The couple had earlier spoken about being pregnant during Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown. About their pregnancy, Sumeet had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There is no room for mood swings. There is no room for cravings, she can’t demand anything and I can’t get anything for her. We don’t step out at all. We go down for a walk in our building compound just once a week. She is seriously quarantined and we have no one coming home. The cops are very understanding and [when] they saw a pregnant woman and didn’t stop us or anything.”