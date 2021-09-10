Madhuri Dixit reveals her love for ‘Modak’ on sets of ‘Dance Deewane’

Follow Us:
Acclaimed Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who is also the judge of dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’, will be seen walking onto the sets with a Ganpati idol in her palms, along with judges Dharmesh Yelande, Tushar Kalia and hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

IANS | Mumbai | September 10, 2021

Madhuri Dixit, Dance Deewane

Photo: IANS

Madhuri will narrate the story of her love for ‘Modak’ and says: “Modak making is about family coming together, making it together and it’s about celebrating this great festival.”

This will lead to a Modak making session on stage as Madhuri will teach everyone to make it properly. Not just this, for all the married women on set, Madhuri will do a Haldi Kumkum rasam. She will apply haldi (turmeric) and sindoor (vermillion) and also gift beautiful sarees, bindi, and bangles as part of the tradition.

All the contestants will be dedicating their performance to Lord Ganesha and also there will be Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam as special guests.

The show will conclude with Ganpati Visarjan on stage with the prayer of bringing him again the next year.

‘Dance Deewane’ airs every Saturday and Sunday on COLORS.

