TV actress Saumya Tandon, popularly known as Anita Bhabhi in popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, has opened up about the payment delays amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown has majorly affected the entertainment industry. In view of it, all the shootings have come to a halt. All these things have led to delay in payments of people related to it. Saumya revealed that her payments are also delayed.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saumya added, “Our payments are also delayed. My payments are severely delayed. So, the payments are yet to be completely cleared. I don’t distrust them and I am sure they should and they would clear but yes, they are delayed. It is sad. They (actors) have their own rents, parents to look after. It is sad that the payments are delayed. I don’t know what is the reason behind it, a lot of people say that the networks are also not getting money because of no advertisements but nevertheless, this is the payment of work done. We usually work on a 90 days credit period. The revenue of that work I assume is already there and ideally, it should be cleared. I can still sustain but many others can’t.”

Asked about rumours that actors may have to deal with pay cuts, Saumya added, “I have already been asked for it and these are not actually things which have been finalised. I am still waiting for my payments to be completely cleared and production house to tell me what is the way ahead. I think they are all swimming in the water. The picture will be clear in the next 10 days.”

Currently, Saumya is in home quarantine and spending most of the time with her family. She keeps treating fans with her lockdown routine. The actress has also stepped forward to do her bit to help the people affected by the lockdown.