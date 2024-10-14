Rohitashv Gour: I have continued to grow as an actor

Rohitashv Gour, known for his role as Manmohan Tiwari in the popular show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!’ credits the show for his growth as an actor.

Sharing his thoughts on his show and skills he states ‘You naturally become more polished. Your practice sharpens your timing and sense of humor. My experience over these years has been that I have continued to grow as an actor. However, it is natural that after a while, things can start feeling repetitive or outdated.’

He highlighted the value of staying relevant and added ‘It’s important to stay updated. If we don’t revive and refresh ourselves with the times, the audience might stop enjoying what we do,’

After that, he learnt the importance of connecting with current trends to keep their audience connected, stating, ‘For instance, if we watch old comedies now, they may not feel as entertaining because we’ve seen them so many times. So, keeping up with the present and constantly reviving ourselves is important, especially in comedy.’

He mentioned his comedy selection ‘This is the kind of comedy I used to do in ‘Lapataganj’ a style that includes social and political satire, or even family drama.’

‘Even in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, we often make sly remarks, whether towards Babuji or taking playful digs at Bhabhiji. This subtle, witty humor is the style I enjoy the most,’ he added.

He explained his experience working with producers, said, ‘Sanjay Kohli, in particular, is very hands-on with the writing. He personally sits with the team to prepare the concepts, along with writers like Manoj Santoshiji , Raghuveer Shekhawat., Shashank Bali, and Harshita. But once the script is ready, he doesn’t interfere much on set, allowing actors to work freely.’

‘He takes care of everything behind the scenes, like marketing, but never unnecessarily interferes with the actors’ work. This broad-minded approach is something I really appreciate,’ He ended.