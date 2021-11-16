‘KBC 13’ to see students on the hotseat and Big B’s hip look

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosting ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ is going to have a Students Special Week. The hot seat will be carrying kids from the age group of 8 to 15 years who are going to answer the questions of the host.

There are certain changes made in Amitabh Bachchan’s look due to this special week. Viewers are going to get him with sporting street-style hoodies, jackets, and more.

The winning amount will be referred to as points for the Students Special Week as the participants are kids. These points can be utilized by the participants after they turn 18 years.

The Students Special Week of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ will start from November 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With inputs from IANS)