After almost a month of social media detox, actress Jennifer Winget has made a comeback on Instagram with a gleaming picture.

“Coming up for air on popular demand. Not MIA but RIA (Resting In Action)…and lot’s of it. A li’l Social media detox didn’t hurt nobody! No?,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram announcing her comeback.

She also shared a picture wherein she flashes her smile as she poses for the camera. She kept her tresses open, and flaunts her glowing skin sans make-up. She is seen wearing a plain blue T-shirt.

Back in May, Jennifer garnered nine million followers on Instagram. She has lately impressed fans with her performance as Maya Mehrotra in “Beyhad 2”. In fact, her role of Maya, across two seasons since 2016, was been a major reason of her soaring popularity.

Her other popular performances on the small screen are Kumud Desai in “Saraswatichandra” and Zoya Siddiqui in “Bepannah”.