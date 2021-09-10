Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Television / Gautam Rode stars in ‘Devon Ke Dev Ganesha’ music video

Gautam Rode stars in ‘Devon Ke Dev Ganesha’ music video

The music video of ‘Devon Ke Dev Ganesha’ starring Gautam Rode was released on Friday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

IANS | Mumbai | September 10, 2021 5:41 pm

Gautam Rode

Photo: IANS

The music video of ‘Devon Ke Dev Ganesha’ starring Gautam Rode was released on Friday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

‘Devon Ke Dev Ganesha’ is sung by musical maestro Javed Ali, composed by Sanjeev Darshan, and lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjan.

Gautam Rode shared his experience of being a part of the festive song. He said, “It was mesmerising and amazing to shoot for this song. After so long, one felt touched to see the pandal and the stage. I am grateful to be able to do this.”

The song is produced by Sanjay Aggarwal and Utsav Aggarwal. Gautam is seen dressed in yellow and blue ethnic attire in the energetic dance number.

“The voice of Javed Ali makes this a total entertainer for this festive season. I hope the audiences enjoy the same,” added Rode.

Rode is known for portraying pivotal roles in ‘Saraswatichandra’, ‘Suryaputra Karn’ and ‘Kaal Bhairav Rahasya’ Season 2.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Mallika Sherawat, Esha Gupta unmask their characters in 'Nakaab'
Gautam Rode's music video with wife titled 'Sun Le Zara'
Gautam Rode: The last way to break a cliche is to keep it real
@media screen and (min-width: 650px) { .m-advert {display:none;} } @media screen and (max-width: 649px) { .m-advert {margin: 15px auto 0;text-align: center;float: left;width: 100%;} .m-advert div{text-align:center;margin:0 auto;} } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .page { padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; margin-right: auto; margin-left: auto; width: 1170px; } } .post-content h2, .post-content .h2 { font-size: 23px !important; font-weight: 600 !important; } .post-content h3, .post-content .h3 { font-size: 22px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; } .author-box {margin-bottom:30px;} .author-box__thumbs {float:left;width:280px;} .author-box__thumbs figure {border:1px solid #e5e5e5;border-radius:50%;height:180px;width:180px;overflow:hidden;} .author-box__thumbs figure img {width: 100%;} .author-box__details {float:left;margin-left:30px;width:539px} .author-box__details .author-title{color:#000;font-size:30px;line-height:36px;margin-bottom:15px;} .author-box__details .author-summary{font-size:16px;line-height:20px;} .clear{clear:both;} @media (max-width: 800px) { .author-box__thumbs {width:100%;} .author-box__thumbs figure {width:280px!important;margin:0 auto;} .author-box__details {margin-left:0;margin-top:20px;width:100%} .author-box__details .author-title{font-size:19px;line-height:22px;} } #wp-admin-bar-nginx-cache { display: none; } #displayPagination {margin-top: 10px;clear:both;overflow:hidden;} #displayPagination li {float: left;padding: 10px 0 0 10px;} #displayPagination a, #displayPagination span {background: #f0f0f0;border: 1px solid #e0e0e0;display: inline;min-width: 32px;padding: 8px 10px;text-align: center; margin:10px;} #displayPagination li:hover a, #displayPagination span {background:#fff;color: #d60008;} .adsbx728x90 {margin: 40px 0 0;text-align: center;width: 728px;} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .adsbx728x90{ display:none; } .liveblog-entry {display: inherit;} } .pageimage { height:400px; } @media screen and (max-width: 1024px){ .aroundtheword li img { min-height: 90px; } #featured-card .card-content .card__title a { font-size: 19px !important; } } @media(max-width:768px){ .thelatestbx{width:220px;} .aroundtheword{margin-right:0;width:510px;} .tsm-opinionbx{width:100%;} .adsbx728x90 {margin: 20px 0;width: 100%;} .editor-picbox li{margin:2%;width:46%;} .editor-picbox li h2 {padding:10px; height: 168px; overflow: hidden;} .editor-picbox li:first-child{margin-left:2%;} .editor-picbox li:last-child{margin-right:2%;} } .liveblog-entry-content img {max-width:100%;} .liveblog-entry-content p {font-family: "Roboto",sans-serif;font-size: 16px;line-height: 22px;} .liveblog-meta-author-name {font-size: 16px;margin-left: 8px;line-height: 20px;} .liveblog-meta-time span {font-size: 12px;line-height: 16px;} .liveblog-meta-authors { display:none !important; } .post-content h2, .post-content h3 { font-size: 20px; font-weight: 700; } .liveblog-entry-content { padding-top: 10px; color: #000; } .liveblog-pagination{ display:none; } .editor-picbox li h2 { min-height: 82px; } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .page { padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; margin-right: auto; margin-left: auto; width: 1170px; } } .post-content h2, .post-content .h2 { font-size: 23px !important; font-weight: 600 !important; } .post-content h3, .post-content .h3 { font-size: 22px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; } .author-box {margin-bottom:30px;} .author-box__thumbs {float:left;width:280px;} .author-box__thumbs figure {border:1px solid #e5e5e5;border-radius:50%;height:180px;width:180px;overflow:hidden;} .author-box__thumbs figure img {width: 100%;} .author-box__details {float:left;margin-left:30px;width:539px} .author-box__details .author-title{color:#000;font-size:30px;line-height:36px;margin-bottom:15px;} .author-box__details .author-summary{font-size:16px;line-height:20px;} .clear{clear:both;} @media (max-width: 800px) { .author-box__thumbs {width:100%;} .author-box__thumbs figure {width:280px!important;margin:0 auto;} .author-box__details {margin-left:0;margin-top:20px;width:100%} .author-box__details .author-title{font-size:19px;line-height:22px;} } #wp-admin-bar-nginx-cache { display: none; } #displayPagination {margin-top: 10px;clear:both;overflow:hidden;} #displayPagination li {float: left;padding: 10px 0 0 10px;} #displayPagination a, #displayPagination span {background: #f0f0f0;border: 1px solid #e0e0e0;display: inline;min-width: 32px;padding: 8px 10px;text-align: center; margin:10px;} #displayPagination li:hover a, #displayPagination span {background:#fff;color: #d60008;} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .adsbx728x90{ display:none; } .liveblog-entry {display: inherit;} .covid19 li { min-height: 284px !important; } } .pageimage { height:400px; } @media screen and (max-width: 1024px){ .aroundtheword li img { min-height: 90px; } #featured-card .card-content .card__title a { font-size: 19px !important; } } @media only screen and (min-width: 768px) { .covid19.editor-picbox li img{ height: 172px; width:100%; } .covid19.editor-picbox li { min-height: 283px; } .editor-picbox li h2 { height: 82px !important; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 767px) { .covid19.editor-picbox li img{ height: 137px; width:100%; } }