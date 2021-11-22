I enjoy playing grey and negative roles: Arpana Agarwal

In TV show ‘Rakshabandhan… Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal’, Actress Arpana Agarwal who is currently seen playing the role of Vrinda, says her character is inherited by the mythological iconic character ‘Manthara’ from the Ramayana.

She says: “I’m really enjoying the shades of my character in the show. It is powerful and challenging. Vrinda, can be compared to Manthara. As she is never happy with someone else’s happiness and enjoys creating a mess in others’ lives.”

‘Hamari Wali Good News’ actress Arpana, adds she enjoys playing negative roles and doesn’t mind getting typecast. “I always enjoy playing negative onscreen. It permits you to act and makes your presence in the show more visible. There is also a lot to experiment with your looks. And I don’t mind getting typecast. I will enjoy the vamp tag as an actress.”

The actress is also popular for featuring in shows like ‘Masakali’ and ‘Ek Ghar Banaunga’.

