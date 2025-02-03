SC seeks CFSL report on audio tapes alleging Manipur CM’s role in ethnic violence

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Central Forensic Science Laboratory’s (CFSL) report in a sealed cover on the examination of certain leaked audio tapes that implicate Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for allegedly instigating ethnic violence in the state.

Calling for a report from the CFSL on the audio tapes and posting the matter in the week commencing on March 24, 2025, a bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said that the report to be submitted in six weeks in a sealed cover.

“Relist in the week commencing on March 24, 2025. It is pointed out that audio clips are sent for examination by CFSL. The report will be produced in sealed cover,” the bench stated in its order.

The top court order came on a petition by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust seeking an independent investigation into the leaked audio tapes allegedly implicating Chief Minister Singh. The petitioner Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust has sought a court-monitored investigation into the alleged audio tapes.

In the course of the hearing, the hearing, appearing for the Manipur government, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, contended that the petitioner organisation was carrying certain “ideological baggage” with a “separatist mindset”.

The Solicitor General said that even the judges’ panel constituted by the Supreme Court has raised concerns about certain civil society organisations wanting to “keep the pot boiling.”

Chief Justice Khanna said that he has not gone into the contents and veracity of the audio tapes and sought a report by CFSL.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that the audio tapes were examined by “Truth Labs” which certified that the voice belongs to the Chief Minister by over 93 per cent. Bhushan said that the report of the “Truth Labs” carries more credibility than the report of any government agencies.

The Kuki NGO has claimed that it had audio tapes shared by a whistle-blower of telephone conversations held by the Chief Minister “establishing complicity of the highest functionary and others in ethnic violence in the state of Manipur”.

The top court is also seized of the cases relating to the Manipur violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.

The violence in Manipur between the Meiteis and the tribal Kukis, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023.

Violence has gripped the entire state since May 2023 and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.