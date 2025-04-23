‘Attack on Kashmiris, not just tourists’: Ex-Army Generals condemn Pakistan’s role in Pahalgam massacre

Denying that the Pahalgam terror attack was an intelligence failure, former Indian Army Generals have categorically called Wednesday’s massacre a Pakistan Army-sponsored strike—an attack not only on tourists but also on local Kashmiris, who will bear the maximum brunt.

Speaking to The Statesman, Lt. General Satish Dua (retd.), who was Corps Commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps when India carried out the ‘surgical strike’ in September 2016, said the attack on tourists is unprecedented in the history of terrorism in Kashmir. “It was always understood that tourists would not be attacked, as it antagonises local Kashmiris. Wednesday’s attack is certainly aimed at disturbing peace, not just in the region but across the country.”

Stating that it was not an intelligence failure on the part of Indian security forces, Dua said Pakistan-backed terrorists are trying to disrupt peace by creating a Hindu-Muslim rift. “Following the general elections in Kashmir and the formation of a new government, the Valley had stabilised. While incidents of cross-border firing continue in South Kashmir, Srinagar holds strategic importance for Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists,” he said. Dua added that Pakistan is rattled by India’s rising global stature. “Saudi Arabia pulling itself away from Pakistan and forging a close bond with India has also unsettled them (Pakistan). This is why the timing of the incident was crucial, given the PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia.”

Speaking about India’s response to the terror attack, Dua said that given the past retaliatory actions carried out by India, including the Uri surgical strike and Balakot air strike, it will certainly be a befitting reply this time. “The leadership is not only hunting down the terrorists in Pahalgam but is certainly going much deeper and beyond,” he said.

Lt. General KJS Dhillon (retd.), the former Corps Commander of 15 Corps, said that the recent attack has proved that Pakistan’s deep state is no friend of Kashmir.

“The attack and the manner in which it was carried out show a high level of military precision and long-term planning. It is clear that the Pakistan Army is behind the attack. Though it was finally executed on Indian soil, it was certainly prepared and practised with the help of the Pakistan Army,” said Dhillon.

Dubbing the terror strike as an attack on the stomach of poor Kashmiri people, the former Director General Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA), said it would hamper tourism in the Valley. “This is no Jihad in the support of Kashmiri people. The attack would render a setback to the tourists visiting the Valley, thus hampering the livelihoods of many who depend on tourism for their bread and butter.”

Speaking on the recent remarks made by Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir, wherein he called Kashmir Pakistan’s ‘Jugular vein’ and spoke about differential treatment of Muslims and Hindus, Dhillon said the Pahalgam attack targeting Hindus is certainly in response to the provocative statement.

“It was a well-timed attack coinciding with the arrival of US Vice President JD Vance to India and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia. Pakistan, which is already undergoing multiple internal conflicts related to its economy and politics, is trying to divert attention by issuing such provocative statements. Though the attack was already planned, the manner and the time was chosen precisely by the perpetrators.”