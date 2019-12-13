Ekta Kapoor’s popular family show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which emerged as one of the longest-running shows on Indian television, is about to pull down the curtains after a majestic run for six years. Starring Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi in the lead, the show has a massive fan following. Indeed, it is an emotional moment not just for the audience but for the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as well. Divyanka, who has been playing the female lead in the show, got nostalgic about YHM’s end lately.

On Thursday, the TV actress took to her official Instagram handle to share some BTS from the sets of the show. In the pictures, Divyanka and Karan can be seen essaying a marriage scene. All the family members can be seen standing next to them and enjoying their marriage. Alongside the video, Divyanka wrote, “#Ishra’s re-Shaadi sequence with family. Won’t we miss them all? (sic).

Speaking about the show, Divyanka said in a statement, “We all experience a few moments in life where it’s difficult to decide if we should be happy or sad or both. This is definitely one of those moments as I bid adieu to ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ – one of the most beautiful chapters in my life. I am happy for all the love that has been showered on me by fans during this unforgettable journey of 6 years and am also sad that this wonderful chapter is reaching its conclusion. The role of Ishita was like a breath of fresh air, it rejuvenated me and made me explore different facets of my own personality. I didn’t realize when I fell in love with Ishita as a character and it is now an inseparable part of my being. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is much more than a show for me, it gave me my life partner,“ reported media.

Meanwhile, the makers have announced the spin-off show of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Titled as Yeh Hai Chahatein, the show will feature Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead. The show will be going on air on December 19, 2019.