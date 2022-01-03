COVID-19 is detected in Ekta Kapoor

COVID-19 has recently been contracted by producer Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta announced her diagnosis on Monday via Instagram. Additionally, she encouraged all those who came into contact with her to get tested just to be safe. “Despite taking all the precautions, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves,” she posted.

As soon as she posted it, fans and members of the film and television industry flooded her with get-well-soon wishes.

“Take care,” actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented.

“Take care and get well soon,” actor Shweta Tiwari wrote.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery! Sending tons of love and hugs,” actor Vikrant Massey wrote.

A few other actors have recently tested positive for COVID-19, including Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and John Abraham.

(With inputs from ANI)