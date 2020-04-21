Bigg Boss 13 is over, but the controversies don’t seem to stop anywhere. Every now and then, one or the other contestant always makes the headlines. Now, it’s none other than Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai.

On Monday evening, the hashtag #FraudArhaanKhan started trending on Twitter following claims by Twitterati that actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan has taken Rs 15 lakh from his former girlfriend Rashami Desai’s account, and is allegedly threatening her. Arhaan withdrew the money when Rashami was still inside the Bigg Boss house, it is claimed.

The accusations have mostly been levelled on Twitter by netizens who claim to be Rashami’s fans. They also shared screenshots of bank statements of monetary transactions from an account with the name Shivani Ajay Kumar Desai.

A fanclub of Rashami Desai tweeted, “We need justice for @TheRashamiDesai. She has earned money with lot of her hardwork and #FraudArhaanKhan misused her money. What a shame to society (sic).”

We need justice for @TheRashamiDesai. She has earned money with lot of her hardwork and #FraudArhaanKhan misused her money.

What a shame to society. pic.twitter.com/aRsZsLOts6 — Rashami Desai Fanclub 💞 (@RashamiFanclub3) April 20, 2020

Calling Arhaan a gold-digger, Rashami’s followers also claimed, “This is a call to all fandoms – any and every one who is sane enough to see the wrong in this situation- keep aside your bigg boss grudges for once and please help us expose and shame a gold digger (sic).”

This is a call to all fandoms – any and every one who is sane enough to see the wrong in this situation- keep aside your bigg boss grudges for once and please help us expose and shame a gold digger. #FraudArhaanKhan — . (@iiobsessedii) April 20, 2020

However, there has been no substantial basis to any such claim on the part of fans. Also, there is no official statement released by Rashami, confirming the claims. During the show, Rashami Desai was heartbroken after learning about Arhaan Khan’s child and former wife. The two eventually parted ways.