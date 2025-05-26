Salman Khan along with his nephews to open Great Indian Kapil Show season 3

Netflix has revealed the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, giving Kapil Sharma’s fans reason for celebration.

According to sources, Khan and his nephews Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri, will start the next edition. This will be Salman’s first time appearing on TV alongside his nieces and nephews, with whom he is known to be a loving uncle.

Shooting will start on June 1 with Sharma and his crew, which includes Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek.

Salman likes the lighthearted tone of the show and has a deep affection for Kapil and Sunil. He was therefore delighted to be on the show. He suggested that his nephews join him,According to a source.

Arhaan, the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, will discuss his podcast, Dumb Biryani, as well as his mother’s freshly opened restaurant in Bandra.

Ayaan, the son of Atul and Alvira Agnihotri, has started making music. The three will discuss their relationship with Salman and how they frequently seek his counsel.

Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma’s kids, Ahil and Ayat, are rumored to also be considering a special appearance on the chat show.