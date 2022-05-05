Tejasswi Prakash enters ‘Lock Upp’ as ‘Badass Warden’ with Special Powers

Lock Upp has come close to drawing curtains on its first season, the makers are pulling all stops to make it a challenging ride for the contestants and equally exciting for its viewers. Now, to more twists, turns and the adventure they have introduced itTejasswi Prakash as the choice of ‘badass’ warden to compliment the ‘badass’ jailor, Karan Kundrra on Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is set to enter Lock Upp as Kangana’s warden.

The makers released a teaser ahead of Tejasswi’s appearance Lock Upp. The actor, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6, will be in her character.

Lock Upp is a captivity-based reality show that streams on AltBalaji and MXPlayer daily. The official Instagram account of AltBalaji announced Tejasswi’s entry into the show on Wednesday evening. However, with only two days to go for the grand finale, fans are confused as to what her exact role would be

Confirming the news via a promo, ALt Balaji’s official Instagram handle wrote, “Aakhri Atyaachaari week mein major twist! Badass jailer ko Milne wali hai badass warden.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

A teaser for Friday’s special episode was shared by AltBalaji on Instagram on Wednesday evening. It shows Tejasswi Prakash entering the Lock Upp prison as she says in Hindi, “In the last torturous game of Lock Upp, along with jailer Karan Kundrra, I am coming. Who will I inject my venom in?” Karan had entered the show as the jailer in March, taking up the task of disciplining the inmates and running the show as host Kangana Ranaut’s representative.

Lock Upp is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The show has garnered immense limelight for its new format and the twists that keep on bringing surprises for the audience and the contestants. The show will close its curtains on the coming weekend with a grand finale. Who bags the title of the winner of the first-ever season of the show is yet to be seen.