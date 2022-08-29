Taylor Swift wins Video Of The Year at 2022 VMAs: Here’s the complete winners list

The 2022 MTV VMAs took place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and awards were handed out in categories including video of the year, song of the year and best new artist.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, performers this year included Anitta, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Maneskin, Marshmello and Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Minaj and Chili Peppers also took home the awards for best hip-hop and best rock, respectively — along with a slew of other artists, including Kane Brown, who made history as the first male country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Nominees throughout the categories included Madonna, who is the most-awarded artist in VMAs history with 20 wins, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and Adele among others.
Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award and set two records with the win, becoming the only artist ever to win three VMAs for video of the year and the first artist to win for a video they directed.
In her speech at the 2022 VMAs, Swift revealed she is dropping her new album in October, with more details coming at midnight later that night, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Lil Nas X and Harlow won the best collaboration for ‘Industry Baby’. Harry Styles won album of the year for ‘Harry’s House’ and Lisa beat out the likes of BTS to take home the VMA for best K-pop, though BTS was named group of the year. Here’s the full list of 2022 MTV VMA winners.
Video Of The Year
- Doja Cat – ‘Woman’ – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’ – OVO/Republic
- Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’ – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’ – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’ – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – ‘brutal’ – Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’ (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records (WINNER)
Artist Of The Year
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment (WINNER)
- Drake – OVO/Republic
- Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – Atlantic Records
Song Of The Year
- Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – Columbia Records
- Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’ – Darkroom / Interscope Records (WINNER)
- Doja Cat – ‘Woman’ – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’ – EMI / Interscope Records
- Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’ – Atlantic Records
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘STAY’ – Columbia Records
Best New Artist
- Baby Keem – Columbia Records
- Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records (WINNER)
- GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
- Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Maneskin – Arista Records
- SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Album Of The Year
- Adele – 30
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Drake – Certified Lover Boy
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House (WINNER)
Group Of The Year
- BLACKPINK
- BTS (WINNER)
- City Girls
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Maneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Silk Sonic
Push Performance Of The Year
- September 2021: Griff – ‘One Night’ – Warner Records
- October 2021: Remi Wolf – ‘Sexy Villain’ – Island Records
- November 2021: Nessa Barrett – ‘i hope ur miserable until ur dead’ – Warner Records
- December 2021: SEVENTEEN – ‘Rock With You’ – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (WINNER)
- January 2021: Mae Muller – ‘Better Days’ – Capitol Records UK
- February 2022: GAYLE – ‘abcdefu’ – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
- March 2022: Sheneesa – ‘R U That’ – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
- April 2022: Omar Apollo – ‘Tamagotchi’ – Warner Records
- May 2022: Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’ – Domino Recording Company
- June 2022: Muni Long – ‘Baby Boo’ – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
- July 2022: Doechii – ‘Persuasive’ – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Best Collaboration
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’ – OVO/Republic
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’ – EMI / Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’ – Columbia Records (WINNER)
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’ – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone & The Weeknd – ‘One Right Now’ – Mercury Records / Republic Records
- ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – ‘LA FAMA’ – Columbia Records
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘STAY’ – Columbia Records
Best Pop
- Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’ – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – ‘Woman’ – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’ – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’ – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’ – Atlantic Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – ‘traitor’ – Geffen Records
Best Hip-Hop
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg – ‘From The D 2 The LBC’ – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future ft. Drake, Tems – ‘WAIT FOR U’ – Freebandz / Epic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – ‘N95’ – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Latto – ‘Big Energy’ – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ – Young Money / Cash
- Money / Republic Records (WINNER)
- Pusha T – ‘Diet Coke’ – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
Best Rock
- Foo Fighters – ‘Love Dies Young’ – RCA Records
- Jack White – ‘Taking Me Back’ – Third Man Records
- Muse – ‘Won’t Stand Down’ – Warner Records
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’ – Warner Records (WINNER)
- Shinedown – ‘Planet Zero’ – Elektra Music Group
- Three Days Grace – ‘So Called Life’ – RCA Records
Best Alternative
- Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – ‘Love It When You Hate Me’ – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
- Imagine Dragons x JID – ‘Enemy’ – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – ’emo girl’ – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
- Maneskin – ‘I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE’ – Arista Records (WINNER)
- Panic! At The Disco – ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
- Twenty One Pilots – ‘Saturday’ – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
- WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – ‘G R O W’ – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
Best Latin
- Anitta – ‘Envolver’ – Warner Records (WINNER)
- Bad Bunny – ‘Titi Me Pregunto’ – Rimas Entertainment
- Becky G X KAROL G – ‘MAMIII’ – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
- Daddy Yankee – ‘REMIX’ – Republic Records
- Farruko – ‘Pepas’ – Sony Music US Latin
- J Balvin & Skrillex – ‘In Da Getto’ – Suenos Globales, LLC /Universal Music
- Latino / Asylum Records UK
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys – ‘City of Gods (Part II)’ – AKW
- Chloe – ‘Have Mercy’ – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- H.E.R. – ‘For Anyone’ – RCA Records
- Normani Featuring Cardi B – Wild Side
- Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – No Love (Extended Version)
- The Weeknd – Out Of Time (WINNER)
Best K-Pop
- BTS – ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’
- Itzy – ‘Loco’
- Lisa – ‘Lalisa’ (WINNER)
- Seventeen – ‘Hot’
- Stray Kids – ‘Maniac’
- Twice – ‘The Feels’
Song Of The Summer
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – ‘Me Porto Bonito’
- Beyonce – ‘BREAK MY SOUL’
- Charlie Puth – ‘Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)’
- Doja Cat – ‘Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)’
- Future ft. Drake, Tems – ‘WAIT FOR U’
- Harry Styles – ‘Late Night Talking’
- Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’ (WINNER)
- Kane Brown – ‘Grand’
- Latto x Mariah Carey – ‘Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled’
- Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
- Marshmello x Khalid – ‘Numb’
- Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’
- Nicky Youre, dazy – ‘Sunroof’
- Post Malone with Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’
- ROSALIA – ‘BIZCOCHITO’
- Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
Best Longform Video
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records
- Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
- Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ – Republic Records (WINNER)
Best Metaverse Performance
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande – Fortnite
- BLACKPINK The Virtual – PUBG Mobile (WINNER)
- BTS – Minecraft/YouTube
- Charli XCX – Roblox
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox
Video For Good
- Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
- Latto – ‘P*ssy’
- Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’ (WINNER)
- Rina Sawayama – ‘This Hell’
- Stromae – ‘Fils de joie’
Best Cinematography
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – ‘family ties’
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – ‘Bam Bam’
- Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’ (WINNER)
- Kendrick Lamar – ‘N95’
- Normani ft. Cardi B – ‘Wild Side’
- Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’
Best Direction
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
- Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
- Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’
- Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’
- Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ (WINNER)
Best Art Direction
- Adele – ‘Oh My God’
- Doja Cat – ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’
- Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sex’y
- Kacey Musgraves – ‘Simple Times’
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’ (WINNER)
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’
Best Visual Effects
- Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
- Coldplay & BTS – ‘My Universe’
- Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’ (WINNER)
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Best Choreography
- BTS – ‘Permission to Dance’
- Doja Cat – ‘Woman’ (WINNER)
- FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd – ‘Tears in the Club’
- Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
- Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’
- Normani Featuring Cardi B – ‘Wild Side’
Best Editing
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
- Doja Cat – ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’
- Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Brutal’
- Rosalia – ‘Saoko’ (WINNER)
- Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’
- The Weeknd – ‘Take My Breath’