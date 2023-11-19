Taylor Swift Postpones Rio Concert After Fan’s Death

Taylor Swift has decided to postpone one of her Eras Tour concerts in Rio de Janeiro following the tragic death of a 23-year-old fan during her Friday night performance. The announcement was made through a handwritten note posted on the singer’s Instagram account, where she explained that extreme temperatures in Rio prompted the decision to postpone the concert. Swift emphasized that the safety and well-being of her fans, fellow performers, and crew always take precedence.

The young fan, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who sought medical attention at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium during Friday’s show, passed away, though the cause of death has not been disclosed. The public prosecutor’s office in Rio has initiated a criminal investigation, and Benevides’ body is currently undergoing examination.

Benevides’ death resonated deeply in Brazil, as she had taken her first flight ever to travel from the country’s center-west region to Rio specifically to see Taylor Swift in concert. She even created a WhatsApp group to keep her family updated, sharing photos and videos of her journey. Concertgoers later expressed frustration, claiming they were not allowed to bring water into the stadium despite soaring temperatures exceeding 39 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

As temperatures continued to rise on Saturday, with two more shows scheduled, federal authorities intervened, announcing that free water would now be provided at concerts and other large events. Some attendees of Friday’s show reported receiving water while waiting to enter the stadium.

However, others insisted that water bottles were not permitted, despite the region experiencing record-breaking temperatures throughout the week due to a dangerous and prolonged heatwave. On Friday, Rio reached a daytime high of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit), with an apparent temperature (a combination of temperature and humidity) hitting 59 degrees Celsius (138 degrees Fahrenheit) in the morning—the highest ever recorded in Rio.