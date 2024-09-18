Hillary Clinton slams Elon Musk’s offer to Taylor Swift; “Another way of saying rape”

Elon Musk’s recent comment on songstress Taylor Swift irked the internet and drew in severe backlash. Swift supported presidential candidate Kamala Harris after her debate with Donald Trump and penned a note on X, signing it as ‘childless cat lady.’ The phrase was in response to Republicans claiming that childless people are unfit to govern, aiming at Harris. Following her post, Elon Musk offered to impregnate Swift. Subsequently, several social media users slammed Trump’s abhorrent comment. Now, Hillary Clinton blasts Musk and iterated that his comment is “another way of saying rape.”

For those unaware, after the Trump-Harris debate, Taylor Swift took to the microblogging site, X, and wrote something along the lines of, “I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.” She signed her post as “childless cat lady.” Shortly after, Elon Musk posted, “Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” After this, Trump also tried to slam the American singer for endorsing Harris. An enraged Trump announced on his Truth Social platform: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Notably, after his comment went viral, a wave of ‘I LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT’ comments took over the internet. Several celebrities including Mark Hammil, Stephen King, and Mia Farrow joined the way. Moreover, after Swift supported Harris and urged people to vote, about 400,000 people visited vote.gov.

Adding to the backlash against Elon Musk, Hillary Clinton also blasted him during her appearance on Kara Swisher’s podcast. Slamming the SpaceX CEO, she said, “He had his alter-ego, Elon Musk, say something really rotten and creepy about her.” She added that his comment stating he would ‘impregnate’ Swift is “another way of saying rape”. “I can’t understand why he says what he says. It just is beyond my imagination”. She also slammed Trump and said, When I see Trump, or I see him, this whole cast of MAGA characters, and especially the so-called masters of the universe in the technology world… misogyny is such a part of their worldview, and they gravitate toward toughness and brutality and machois.”

Additionally, she lauded Swift and compared them to her, emphasising that Swift is a self-made billionaire who promotes good values and makes people happy. She added that Trump and Musk can’t stand it.

The stir was created after Elon made a creepy comment when Swift signed her post as “childless cat lady.” For context, Swift’s sign is a response to a comment by Trump’s running mate JD Vance. In 2022, Vance said that the Democratic Party is led “by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they’ve made.”